Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.52 Billion

Equities analysts expect CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) to post $2.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CGI’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.53 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.52 billion. CGI reported sales of $2.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CGI will report full year sales of $10.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.96 billion to $10.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $10.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.39 billion to $10.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share.

GIB has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.26.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CGI by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,548,000 after purchasing an additional 72,179 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CGI by 10.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,661,000 after buying an additional 59,031 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 5.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 42.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after buying an additional 13,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in CGI by 19.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIB opened at $85.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03. CGI has a 52-week low of $74.58 and a 52-week high of $93.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.59.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

