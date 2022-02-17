Alibaba Group (BABA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Alibaba Group to post earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Alibaba Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BABA opened at $125.56 on Thursday. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $108.70 and a 52-week high of $272.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.92 and its 200-day moving average is $147.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $340.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Camden National Bank raised its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,191 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 203,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,036,000 after purchasing an additional 18,944 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 16,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. CLSA restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Macquarie assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.66.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

