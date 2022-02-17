Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.16) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $35.91 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.48. Sage Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $88.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.75.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on SAGE shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.56.
About Sage Therapeutics
SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.
