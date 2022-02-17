Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.16) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $35.91 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.48. Sage Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $88.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.75.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SAGE shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $554,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 133.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,820,000 after purchasing an additional 330,541 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 147.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 247,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,534,000 after purchasing an additional 12,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

About Sage Therapeutics

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

