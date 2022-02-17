Upland Software (UPLD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Upland Software to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Upland Software stock opened at $18.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.11. The stock has a market cap of $572.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.00. Upland Software has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.
Several research firms recently issued reports on UPLD. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Upland Software from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. reduced their target price on shares of Upland Software from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Upland Software from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upland Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.38.
About Upland Software
Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.
