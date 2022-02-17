Upland Software (UPLD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Upland Software to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Upland Software stock opened at $18.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.11. The stock has a market cap of $572.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.00. Upland Software has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPLD. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Upland Software from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. reduced their target price on shares of Upland Software from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Upland Software from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upland Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 125,133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 79,723 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Upland Software by 17.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 7,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Upland Software by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 29,771 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Upland Software by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Upland Software by 16.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.