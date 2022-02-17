Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NASDAQ STRM opened at $1.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $70.45 million, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $3.86.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 53.81% and a negative return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $5.51 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Kenan Lucas bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 31.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the second quarter worth $145,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the second quarter worth $186,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 129.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 196,789 shares during the period. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 26.3% in the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. 44.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. It solutions includes health information management (HIM), Coding and CDI; evaluator coding analysis platform; financial management; and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

