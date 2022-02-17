TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TaskUs Inc. is a provider of outsourced digital services. It serves social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ridesharing, HiTech, FinTech and HealthTech sectors. The company operates principally in the United States, the Philippines, India, Mexico, Taiwan, Greece, Ireland and Colombia. TaskUs Inc. is based in NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas. “

Get TaskUs alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America raised shares of TaskUs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

Shares of TaskUs stock opened at $32.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.72. TaskUs has a 1 year low of $26.04 and a 1 year high of $85.49.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in TaskUs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,829,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in TaskUs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,964,000. 3G Capital Partners LP increased its stake in TaskUs by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP now owns 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,638,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TaskUs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,519,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in TaskUs by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,288,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,523,000 after buying an additional 217,613 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TaskUs Company Profile

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TaskUs (TASK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.