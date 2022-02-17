Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Trinity Biotech from a c- rating to a d- rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIB opened at $1.14 on Monday. Trinity Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $6.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.83 million, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.90.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.00 million during the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 3,160.63% and a negative net margin of 7.42%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIB. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Trinity Biotech by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,286,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 190,250 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,850,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.

