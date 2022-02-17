Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CaesarStone Ltd manufactures engineered quartz surfaces for residential and commercial buildings as countertops, vanities, wall cladding, floors and other interior surfaces. The company’s product consists of Classico, Supernatural, Motivo and Concetto. CaesarStone Ltd, formerly known as Caesarstone Sdot-Yam Ltd., is based in MP Menashe, Israel. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CSTE. TheStreet downgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

CSTE stock opened at $12.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.46. Caesarstone has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $19.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). Caesarstone had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 5.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Caesarstone will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTE. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Caesarstone by 40.9% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 491,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after purchasing an additional 142,814 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Caesarstone by 30.0% during the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 526,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 121,414 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Caesarstone during the third quarter valued at $1,433,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 20.4% in the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 644,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after acquiring an additional 108,998 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 357,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 98,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of quartz surface products. Its engineered quartz surface slabs are applicable for vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces. The company offers its products through its brand name Caesarstone brand. Caesarstone was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kibbutz Sdot-Yam, Israel.

