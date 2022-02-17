Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) to Sell

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Check Cap Ltd. is a medical diagnostics company. The company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule for the screening of colorectal cancer. Check Cap Ltd. is based in Mount Carmel, Israel. “

Get Check-Cap alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Dawson James raised shares of Check-Cap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Check-Cap in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Check-Cap stock opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. Check-Cap has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Check-Cap in the second quarter valued at about $630,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Check-Cap by 242.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 216,662 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Check-Cap by 5,112.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 51,124 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Check-Cap in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Check-Cap in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Check-Cap

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Check-Cap (CHEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Check-Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check-Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.