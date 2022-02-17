Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Short Interest Update

Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, an increase of 71.5% from the January 15th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 110.3 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on ELROF. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Elior Group in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Elior Group from €8.50 ($9.66) to €8.10 ($9.20) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elior Group in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Elior Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of ELROF opened at $6.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.04. Elior Group has a 12-month low of $6.17 and a 12-month high of $7.57.

Elior Group SA provides contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. It offers contract catering services to business and industry, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. The company also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industry; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, gardening, etc.

