ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $17.31

ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.31 and last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 425429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.95.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $543.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.29.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $45.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.25 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 5,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $136,649.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECOM. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 42.2% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 921,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,257,000 after buying an additional 273,447 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 19.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,646,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,353,000 after buying an additional 263,065 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 13.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,442,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,407,000 after buying an additional 167,523 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 436,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,765,000 after buying an additional 159,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 269,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after buying an additional 158,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile (NYSE:ECOM)

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.