Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Sets New 12-Month High at $20.48

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.48 and last traded at $20.25, with a volume of 1021896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.69.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

The company has a current ratio of 75.82, a quick ratio of 75.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.54.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.27). Innoviva had a net margin of 82.58% and a return on equity of 56.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Innoviva, Inc. acquired 3,614,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,073,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 356,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after buying an additional 16,153 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in Innoviva by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 837,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,446,000 after purchasing an additional 98,804 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Innoviva by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 187,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innoviva in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Innoviva by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 18,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

