Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) Short Interest Update

Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 70.7% from the January 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 42.7 days.
QTGPF opened at $104.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.85. Qt Group Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $104.00 and a fifty-two week high of $189.00.
Qt Group Oyj Company Profile
