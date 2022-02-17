Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) Short Interest Update

Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 70.7% from the January 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 42.7 days.

QTGPF opened at $104.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.85. Qt Group Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $104.00 and a fifty-two week high of $189.00.

Get Qt Group Oyj alerts:

Qt Group Oyj Company Profile

Qt Group Oyj develops, productizes, and licenses software development tools under commercial and open source licenses Finland, Norway, Germany, the United States, Japan, China, South Korea, France, the United Kingdom, and India. It offers Qt Design Studio, a user interface design tool for applications; Qt Creator, a cross-platform integrated development environment for application development; and Qt Framework that contains C++ library classes and APIs to simplify application development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qt Group Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qt Group Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.