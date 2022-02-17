Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It operates as a real estate finance and investment management company. The company’s investment programs focuses on loans and securities backed by commercial real estate assets. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc.is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of BXMT opened at $32.27 on Tuesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $34.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.30.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.64% and a return on equity of 8.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $26,327.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $412,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,622 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 213,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 42,260 shares during the period. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $847,000. 51.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

