Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It operates as a real estate finance and investment management company. The company’s investment programs focuses on loans and securities backed by commercial real estate assets. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc.is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

BXMT stock opened at $32.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.71. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $28.01 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.30.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.64% and a return on equity of 8.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 849 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $26,327.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 97,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 203,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after acquiring an additional 9,548 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 167,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 13,295 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 27,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. 51.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

