Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Backblaze Inc. provides a foundation for businesses, developers, IT professionals and individuals to store, back up and archive data, host content, manage media, build their applications and more. Backblaze Inc. is based in SAN MATEO, Calif. “

BLZE has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair assumed coverage on Backblaze in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Backblaze in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Backblaze in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Backblaze in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Backblaze in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 26.75.

NASDAQ:BLZE opened at 15.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 15.82. Backblaze has a 1-year low of 11.11 and a 1-year high of 36.50.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported -0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.18 by -0.14. The company had revenue of 17.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 17.02 million. Analysts predict that Backblaze will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Backblaze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,339,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,382,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,374,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Backblaze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,421,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Backblaze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $924,000.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers with solutions to store, use, and protect the data worldwide. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

