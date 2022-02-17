Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Backblaze Inc. provides a foundation for businesses, developers, IT professionals and individuals to store, back up and archive data, host content, manage media, build their applications and more. Backblaze Inc. is based in SAN MATEO, Calif. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Backblaze in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Backblaze in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Backblaze in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Backblaze in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Backblaze in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 26.75.

NASDAQ:BLZE opened at 15.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 15.82. Backblaze has a 1-year low of 11.11 and a 1-year high of 36.50.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The company reported -0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.18 by -0.14. The business had revenue of 17.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 17.02 million. Analysts predict that Backblaze will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the fourth quarter worth $3,382,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the fourth quarter worth $3,374,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Backblaze during the fourth quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Backblaze during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

About Backblaze

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers with solutions to store, use, and protect the data worldwide. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

