Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avalara Inc. is a provider of cloud-based tax compliance solutions. It offers businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with transaction taxes including sales and use, VAT, excise, communications and other tax types. Avalara Inc. is based in Seattle, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $200.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Avalara from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $170.00.

AVLR opened at $101.76 on Tuesday. Avalara has a twelve month low of $94.22 and a twelve month high of $191.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.30. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of -86.97 and a beta of 0.80.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avalara will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.84, for a total transaction of $4,135,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 7,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.30, for a total transaction of $1,102,098.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,121 shares of company stock worth $6,558,571. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 408.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 760.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

