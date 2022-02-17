Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) to Sell

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avalara Inc. is a provider of cloud-based tax compliance solutions. It offers businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with transaction taxes including sales and use, VAT, excise, communications and other tax types. Avalara Inc. is based in Seattle, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AVLR. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

Avalara stock opened at $101.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. Avalara has a fifty-two week low of $94.22 and a fifty-two week high of $191.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of -86.97 and a beta of 0.80.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Avalara will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.84, for a total transaction of $4,135,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 7,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.30, for a total transaction of $1,102,098.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,558,571. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Avalara by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in Avalara by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Avalara by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Avalara by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in Avalara by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

