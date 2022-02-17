Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.63

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.63 and traded as low as $14.13. Compagnie Financière Richemont shares last traded at $14.37, with a volume of 367,924 shares traded.

CFRUY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 152 to CHF 165 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compagnie Financière Richemont presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.25.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.12.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

