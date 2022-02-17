WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WVS Financial stock. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its position in shares of WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,380 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. owned approximately 7.85% of WVS Financial worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 27.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WVS Financial stock opened at $15.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.40. WVS Financial has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.28 million during the quarter. WVS Financial had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 2.98%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th.

About WVS Financial

WVS Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers single-family and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, consumer loans, land acquisition and development loans, and commercial loans.

