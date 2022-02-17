Short Interest in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Drops By 24.3%

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the January 15th total of 2,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 999,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZYNE. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of ZYNE opened at $2.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.23. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $7.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.83.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 388.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 54,787 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 179,243 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 36,573 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,875,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 773,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 323,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 84,191 shares in the last quarter. 32.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

