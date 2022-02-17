Short Interest in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Drops By 24.3%

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the January 15th total of 2,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 999,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZYNE. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.
Shares of ZYNE opened at $2.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.23. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $7.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.83.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 388.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 54,787 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 179,243 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 36,573 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,875,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 773,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 323,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 84,191 shares in the last quarter. 32.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.