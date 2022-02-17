XPAC Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:XPAXU) Short Interest Update

XPAC Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:XPAXU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the January 15th total of 5,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of XPAXU opened at $9.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.84. XPAC Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $10.08.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of XPAC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,949,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in XPAC Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $2,949,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in XPAC Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $3,932,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in XPAC Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in XPAC Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,864,000.

