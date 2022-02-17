Fox Factory (FOXF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Fox Factory to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $129.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.79. Fox Factory has a 52-week low of $117.59 and a 52-week high of $190.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,937,000 after acquiring an additional 10,936 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

