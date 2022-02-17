Fox Factory (FOXF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Fox Factory to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $129.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.79. Fox Factory has a 52-week low of $117.59 and a 52-week high of $190.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.89.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,937,000 after acquiring an additional 10,936 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter.
About Fox Factory
Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.
