Assured Guaranty (AGO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:AGO opened at $59.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.45. Assured Guaranty has a 52 week low of $38.77 and a 52 week high of $59.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Assured Guaranty by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

