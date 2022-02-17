GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS GRRB opened at $28.85 on Monday. GrandSouth Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.75.

Get GrandSouth Bancorporation alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd.

Grandsouth Bancorp. operates as a holding company, which engages in owning and operating GrandSouth Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, loans, special services, factoring, gift cards, and travel cards. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Greenville, SC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GrandSouth Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrandSouth Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.