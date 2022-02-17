Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Instruments plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of high technology tools and systems. Its operating segment includes Nanotechnology Tools, Industrial Products and Service. Nanotechnology Tools segment includes high technology tools to characterize, analyze, manipulate and fabricate at a nano scale. Industrial Products segment develops and manufactures tools and components for industrial applications. Service segment deals with knowledgeable support services, training and refurbishment. Oxford Instruments plc is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

OXINF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

OTCMKTS:OXINF opened at $29.20 on Tuesday. Oxford Instruments has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $37.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.67.

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

Oxford Instruments Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, rental, sale, and service of high technology tools and systems. It operates through the following segments: Materials and Characterization; Research and Discovery; and Service and Healthcare. The Materials and Characterization segment focuses on applied research and development, and commercial customers, enabling the fabrication, and characterization of materials and devices down to the atomic scale.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oxford Instruments (OXINF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.