Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) PT Raised to C$36.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$42.80 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities lowered Russel Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.47.

OTCMKTS:RUSMF opened at $26.43 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.52. Russel Metals has a fifty-two week low of $19.08 and a fifty-two week high of $29.92.

Russel Metals, Inc is a metal distribution and processing company, which distributes steel products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products and Steel Distributors. The Metals Service Centers segment provides processing and distribution services to a broad base of customers.

