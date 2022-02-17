Reviewing TuanChe (TC) & Its Rivals

TuanChe (NASDAQ: TC) is one of 219 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare TuanChe to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TuanChe and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TuanChe $50.61 million -$24.99 million -3.14 TuanChe Competitors $2.95 billion $352.52 million 2.70

TuanChe’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than TuanChe. TuanChe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

TuanChe has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TuanChe’s competitors have a beta of 0.90, indicating that their average stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for TuanChe and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TuanChe 0 1 0 0 2.00 TuanChe Competitors 1239 6188 11493 332 2.57

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 38.39%. Given TuanChe’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TuanChe has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of TuanChe shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of TuanChe shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TuanChe and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TuanChe -19.27% -31.01% -19.02% TuanChe Competitors -18.67% -58.65% 2.59%

Summary

TuanChe competitors beat TuanChe on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

TuanChe Company Profile

TuanChe Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the operation of an omni-channel automotive marketplace. It offers auto shows, group-purchase facilitation, and virtual dealership services. The company was founded by Wei Wen and Jian Chen Sun in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

