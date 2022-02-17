Critical Analysis: Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) and Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF)

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) and Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Commerzbank and Ero Copper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commerzbank -27.68% -10.41% -0.58% Ero Copper 35.94% 91.32% 32.35%

This table compares Commerzbank and Ero Copper’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commerzbank $12.73 billion 0.96 -$3.28 billion N/A N/A Ero Copper $324.10 million 0.00 $51.62 million N/A N/A

Ero Copper has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Commerzbank.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Commerzbank and Ero Copper, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commerzbank 1 6 4 0 2.27 Ero Copper 0 3 1 0 2.25

Commerzbank presently has a consensus target price of $9.53, indicating a potential downside of 2.21%. Ero Copper has a consensus target price of $29.88, indicating a potential upside of ?. Given Ero Copper’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ero Copper is more favorable than Commerzbank.

Summary

Ero Copper beats Commerzbank on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management. The Corporate Clients segment includes credit products and financing solutions for mid-size corporate clients, international corporations, and financial institutions. The Others and Consolidation segment contains the income and expenses which are not attributable to the business segments. The company was founded on February 26, 1870 and is headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

