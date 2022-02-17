Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,790.29.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,230.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,703.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,404.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,360.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. Booking has a 12-month low of $2,053.57 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total value of $394,575.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,235,026. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth $237,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

