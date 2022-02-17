FY2023 EPS Estimates for H2O Innovation Inc. (CVE:HEO) Reduced by Analyst

H2O Innovation Inc. (CVE:HEO) – Investment analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of H2O Innovation in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now anticipates that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.11.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HEO. upped their target price on H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on H2O Innovation from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$3.75 price target on H2O Innovation and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of CVE HEO opened at C$2.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$226.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.90. H2O Innovation has a 52 week low of C$2.10 and a 52 week high of C$2.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.05.

H2O Innovation Company Profile

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

