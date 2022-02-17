Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. Cut by B. Riley (NASDAQ:GP)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) – B. Riley cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for GreenPower Motor in a research report issued on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Get GreenPower Motor alerts:

GP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenPower Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Roth Capital upgraded GreenPower Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on GreenPower Motor from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ GP opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $147.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 5.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.86. GreenPower Motor has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $30.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in GreenPower Motor by 2,163.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 333,452 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor during the second quarter valued at $4,878,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in GreenPower Motor by 11.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,068,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,601,000 after buying an additional 217,597 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in GreenPower Motor by 61.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 93,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $708,000. Institutional investors own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.