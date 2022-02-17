Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. Cut by B. Riley (NASDAQ:GP)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) – B. Riley cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for GreenPower Motor in a research report issued on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS.
GP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenPower Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Roth Capital upgraded GreenPower Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on GreenPower Motor from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in GreenPower Motor by 2,163.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 333,452 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor during the second quarter valued at $4,878,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in GreenPower Motor by 11.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,068,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,601,000 after buying an additional 217,597 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in GreenPower Motor by 61.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 93,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $708,000. Institutional investors own 21.48% of the company’s stock.
About GreenPower Motor
GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
