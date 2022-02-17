Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Lowered to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) was downgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UNPRF. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Uniper from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Nord/LB downgraded Uniper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Uniper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.42.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNPRF opened at $42.28 on Tuesday. Uniper has a 12 month low of $36.50 and a 12 month high of $42.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.15.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

