Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Hold”

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$42.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$37.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.79% from the stock’s previous close.

SU has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. CSFB set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.04.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

TSE SU opened at C$37.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$54.74 billion and a PE ratio of 13.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.68. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$21.90 and a 12-month high of C$38.62.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.79, for a total value of C$1,839,450.00.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.