Magna International (TSE:MG) Given “Buy” Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$92.00 target price on the stock.

MG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Magna International to a buy rating and set a C$93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Magna International to a sell rating and set a C$69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Magna International in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and issued a C$106.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, CSFB reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Magna International in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$104.22.

TSE MG opened at C$101.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$102.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$102.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97. Magna International has a 12-month low of C$93.24 and a 12-month high of C$126.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.14 billion and a PE ratio of 13.52.

In related news, Director Mary Lou Maher purchased 1,000 shares of Magna International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$97.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at C$189,930.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

