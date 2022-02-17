Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) had its price target decreased by BTIG Research from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ping Identity from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered Ping Identity from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ping Identity from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Ping Identity from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ping Identity presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Shares of Ping Identity stock opened at $20.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.18. Ping Identity has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $36.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In other news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $2,537,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PING. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in Ping Identity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,672,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ping Identity during the second quarter worth approximately $27,597,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ping Identity by 30.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,439,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,069,000 after buying an additional 1,024,842 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ping Identity by 18.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,461,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,159,000 after buying an additional 685,095 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Ping Identity by 136.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,039,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,531,000 after buying an additional 599,177 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

