Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ GSM opened at $8.03 on Tuesday. Ferroglobe has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.75.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 16.05% and a negative return on equity of 35.38%. The firm had revenue of $429.21 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSM. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

