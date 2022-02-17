Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Shares of NASDAQ GSM opened at $8.03 on Tuesday. Ferroglobe has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.75.
Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 16.05% and a negative return on equity of 35.38%. The firm had revenue of $429.21 million during the quarter.
About Ferroglobe
Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.
