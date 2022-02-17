Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Delivery Hero from €151.00 ($171.59) to €110.00 ($125.00) in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Delivery Hero from €174.00 ($197.73) to €171.00 ($194.32) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Delivery Hero from €150.00 ($170.45) to €140.00 ($159.09) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Delivery Hero from €139.00 ($157.95) to €137.00 ($155.68) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $142.20.

Shares of DLVHF opened at $56.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.95. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of $46.35 and a twelve month high of $170.00.

Delivery Hero SE is a holding company, which engages in the operation of online food ordering portals. It develops an online platform, providing users with information on local restaurants and their delivery services. The firm offers consumers access to online menu cards, order placement, and payment processing applications.

