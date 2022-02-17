Planet Fitness (PLNT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of PLNT stock opened at $95.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.38 and its 200-day moving average is $83.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.11, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $67.89 and a 52-week high of $99.60.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,301,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,197,000 after purchasing an additional 60,746 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 389,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,313,000 after purchasing an additional 53,967 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 217,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,679,000 after purchasing an additional 114,433 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,857,000 after purchasing an additional 10,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,605,000 after purchasing an additional 22,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.
About Planet Fitness
Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
