Farfetch (FTCH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Farfetch to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $582.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Farfetch to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE FTCH opened at $18.87 on Thursday. Farfetch has a fifty-two week low of $18.33 and a fifty-two week high of $73.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 3.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.58 and a 200-day moving average of $35.41.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 7,289 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 13,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 265,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,863,000 after acquiring an additional 57,443 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FTCH shares. BTIG Research cut their price target on Farfetch from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Farfetch from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Farfetch from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities downgraded Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

