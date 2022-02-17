Discovery (DISCK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DISCK opened at $29.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.62. Discovery has a twelve month low of $20.86 and a twelve month high of $66.70.

Get Discovery alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Discovery by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Discovery by 89.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Discovery by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in Discovery by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 47,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 13,624 shares during the last quarter. 54.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.