VivoPower International (VVPR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of VivoPower International stock opened at $2.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.84. VivoPower International has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $12.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in VivoPower International by 386.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 49,168 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in VivoPower International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in VivoPower International by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in VivoPower International by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

VivoPower International Plc operates as a sustainable energy solutions company, which provides customers with turnkey decarbonization solutions that enable them to achieve net zero carbon status. The firm operates through the following segments: Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, Solar Development, and Corporate Office.

