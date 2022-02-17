Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) Short Interest Update

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

OTCMKTS AIOSF opened at $4.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.08. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $4.96.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AIOSF shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación from €401.00 ($455.68) to €3.90 ($4.43) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación from €6.80 ($7.73) to €6.60 ($7.50) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación from €4.20 ($4.77) to €3.80 ($4.32) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Atresmedia CorporaciÃ³n de Medios de ComunicaciÃ³n, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, cinema, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, and sale of TV series; and management of music rights, as well as produces and distributes channels on pay-TV platforms; and operates Atresplayer, an on-line video platform.

