MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.91

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.91 and traded as high as $1.94. MamaMancini’s shares last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 86,855 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Taglich Brothers lowered their price target on MamaMancini’s from $4.85 to $3.25 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut MamaMancini’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.28. The company has a market cap of $64.71 million, a PE ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMMB. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MamaMancini’s during the third quarter worth $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MamaMancini’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of MamaMancini’s by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 11,261 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MamaMancini’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MamaMancini’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 5.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc engages in the marketing of specialty prepared, frozen, and refrigerated foods for sale in retailers. Its products include meatballs with Italian sauce, meatloaf, and Italian entrees as well as beef, turkey, chicken, and pork. The company was founded by Daniel Dougherty and Daniel Mancini on July 22, 2009 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, NJ.

