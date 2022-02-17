Short Interest in Abcam Plc (OTCMKTS:ABCZF) Decreases By 32.0%

Abcam Plc (OTCMKTS:ABCZF) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,400 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the January 15th total of 222,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 34.4 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Abcam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,000 ($13.53) to GBX 1,200 ($16.24) in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ABCZF opened at 17.25 on Thursday. Abcam has a 12 month low of 16.37 and a 12 month high of 24.65.

Abcam Plc is a global life science company, which distributes antibodies and associated protein research tools. Its product includes primary and secondary antibodies, proteins, peptides, lysates, biochemicals, immunoassays, and other kits. The company was founded by David Douglas Cleevely, Anthony Kouzarides, and Jonathan Simon Milner on February 12, 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

