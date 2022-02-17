Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.70

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.70 and traded as high as $6.15. Oxbridge Re shares last traded at $5.94, with a volume of 44,417 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Oxbridge Re from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.16 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Oxbridge Re by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 7,015 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oxbridge Re by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxbridge Re during the second quarter worth $53,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Oxbridge Re during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Oxbridge Re by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. is engages in the provision of reinsurance business solutions to property and casualty insurers in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

