Inscape (TSE:INQ) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.04

Inscape Co. (TSE:INQ) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.04 and traded as low as C$0.94. Inscape shares last traded at C$0.94, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of C$13.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.04.

Inscape (TSE:INQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$9.68 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inscape Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inscape Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures office furniture and wall products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Office Furniture and Walls. The Office Furniture segment offers storage, benching, systems, and seating solutions, as well as accessories, such as keyboard trays, and nano and motus monitor arms.

