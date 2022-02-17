Short Interest in Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Drops By 24.2%

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the January 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APEMY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Aperam from €67.00 ($76.14) to €63.00 ($71.59) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Aperam in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

Shares of APEMY stock opened at $59.40 on Thursday. Aperam has a 52-week low of $40.57 and a 52-week high of $65.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.84.

Aperam SA engages in the production of stainless steel products and value added products, which include electrical steel, nickel alloys, and specialties. It operates through the following segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment deals with the production of stainless steel products in Europe (Belgium and France) and of a wide range of flat stainless and electrical steel and special carbon products in Brazil.

