$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) will report $1.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. Bloomin’ Brands reported sales of $812.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full-year sales of $4.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.25 billion to $4.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bloomin’ Brands.

BLMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.45.

In related news, COO Gregg Scarlett bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $192,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 421.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,044.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 32.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period.

BLMN stock opened at $23.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.52. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $17.29 and a 52 week high of $32.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98.

Bloomin' Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

